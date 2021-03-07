Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Declared at 3:30pm; Check Details Here

On Sunday, March 7, The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will declare the results of the Shillong Teer lottery in two parts at www.meghalayateer.com. The results of the first round will be released at 3:30 pm followed by the second round results at 4.30 pm. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the lottery at the Polo Ground in Shillong and 12 archery clubs participate in the event. The tickets for the Shillong Teer Lottery can be purchased from any lottery shop present in the state by paying a sum between Re 1 and Rs 100 for a single ticket as the rate is not fixed.

The winners of the Shillong Teer Lottery are determined based on the correct guess of the number of arrows or teers shot unlike the other regular lottery games played in the country where winners are decided by conducting lucky draws.

The ticket holders will have to guess the number of arrows that are shot in two rounds for winning the game. According to the rules, there are 50 archers in both rounds and they shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in round one while 20 arrows in round two. The number of arrows to be shot in a round should be between 700 and 2000.

Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet is awarded to the winners of round 1 while the winner of round 2 gets a sum of Rs 60 per Re 1 for the right guess. There are situations when a person wins both round 1 and round 2, then he/she is allowed to take home a sum of Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet and this instance is referred to by the term Fourcast.

One can follow the below-mentioned processes to check the results of the Shillong Teer Lottery:

Step 1: You will have to go to the official website by clicking on the link- www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the hyperlink of the result with the date March 7.

Step 3: You will be then taken to a new page with the results displayed on the screen.