Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Declared on February 18; Check Other Details Here

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery will be announced in two parts on Thursday, February 18 by the organizer of the game, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The Shillong Teer Lottery results will be declared at 3:30 pm (first round) and 4:30 pm (second round). People with the Shillong Teer lottery tickets can visit the official website by clicking on the link -- www.meghalayateer.com/ to check the outcome of the Shillong Teer Lottery. Polo Ground in Shillong is the location where the arrows are being shot and there are 12 archery clubs linked with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Also, the Shillong Teer Lottery is unlike the other lottery games organised in the country, as in other lottery games the winners are decided based on lucky draws.

Between 10 am and 3:20 pm, the tickets for the Shillong Teer Lottery are sold and can be bought by those who are interested in the game. People purchasing the tickets also need to know that there is no fixed price for the same and they can be asked to pay any amount ranging from Re 1 to Rs 100 depending on the bets they make.

The winners of the Shillong Teer Lottery are allowed to take home a sum of Rs 80 for every correct bet in the first round, whereas for each right Re 1 bet in round 2, Rs 60 is awarded. The term Fourcast is a situation where a person wins both the rounds of the lottery game and is awarded a sum of Rs 4,000 per correct Re 1 bet.

For winning the Shillong Teer Lottery, the ticket holders are required to make a correct guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target and then they have to bid on a number between 0 to 99. The other rules followed in the game include that the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000 and the height and distance of the target are fixed between 61 cm and 102 cm, and between 66 cm and 127 cm, respectively.