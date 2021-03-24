Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Declared Today at meghalayateer.com; Check Here

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be releasing the results of the Shillong Teer Lottery at 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm for round 1 and round 2 on Wednesday. Ticket holders can check the results on the official website of the lottery department at https://meghalayateer.com/. The lotteries are organised at the Polo Ground in Shillong daily and the tickets for the same can be bought from any lottery shop in the state between 10 am and 3:30 pm by paying an amount ranging from Re 1 to Rs 100.

Twelve archery clubs participate in the lottery game. The ticket holders need to guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows that will hit the target to win the game and the prize money. This is different from the other lottery games played in the country that conduct lucky draws to decide the winners.

Over 50 archers participate to shoot the arrows in both rounds of the Shillong Teer Lottery. They shoot 30 arrows each in round 1 and 20 arrows in round 2. The lottery department has also fixed the height and distance of the target from the shooters between 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127 cm respectively.

Winners of the first round are awarded Rs 80 for every correct Re 1 bet and the second round winners take home an amount of Rs 60 for every Re 1 right guess. Rs 4,000 per Re 1 bet is given by the lottery department to the ticket holder who plays and wins both the first and second round of the lottery.