Shillong Teer Lottery: Results to be Declared Today at Meghalayateer.com; Here is How to Participate

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery will be released in two parts on Monday, February 15. Results for the first round will be declared at 3:30 pm while the second round results will be out after a gap of an hour i.e. at 4:30 pm. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer lottery and is associated with 12 archery clubs. The location where the arrows will be shot is the Polo Ground in Shillong. The results of the lottery can be checked by the ticket holders by visiting the official website www.meghalayateer.com.

The tickets for the lottery can be purchased between 10 am and 3:30 pm. And the buyers need to note that the price of the ticket is not fixed- for a single ticket, they will have to pay a price anywhere ranging between Re 1 to Rs 100.

Talking about the prize which the winners will be allowed to take home, include a sum of Rs 80 for every correct bet in the first round. Whereas, Rs 60 will be awarded for each right bet in the second round. A winning amount of Rs 4000 per correct Re 1 bet is also provided by the association to the person who wins both the rounds of the game. Such a situation is known by the term Fourcast.

How are results drawn

The ticket holders of the Shillong Teer lottery are required to make a correct guess to win the game which is completely different from the other lottery games played in the country as there the winners are decided by conducting draws. Also, the person playing the Shillong Teer Lottery needs to guess the number of arrows that can hit the target and then bet on a number between 0 to 99.

According to the rule made for the convenience of the lottery participants, the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000 and a fixed range between 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127 has also been set for the height and distance of the target respectively.