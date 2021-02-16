Shillong Teer Lottery Results To be Declared Today; Check Details Here

On Tuesday, February 16, the results of the Shillong Teer lottery will be released in two parts by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. At 3:30 pm the results will be announced for the first round followed by the announcement of second round results at 4:30 pm i.e. after a gap of an hour. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is associated with 12 archery clubs and the venue where the arrows are being shot is the Polo Ground in Shillong. One can visit the official website www.meghalayateer.com/ to check the results of the Shillong Teer Lottery.

Those who are interested in the game can buy the tickets of the Shillong Teer Lottery from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Also for purchasing a single ticket you will have to pay an amount ranging between Re 1 to Rs 100 as the price of the ticket is not fixed.

The winners of the Shillong Teer Lottery will take home a sum of Rs 80 for every correct bet in the first round while Rs 60 is being awarded for each right Re 1 bet in the second round. Also, if a person wins both the rounds i.e. round 1 and round 2 then a whopping amount of Rs 4000 per correct Re 1 bet is given by the association to them. This situation is known by the term Fourcast.

To play and win the Shillong Teer Lottery, the ticket holders need to make a correct guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target and then bet on a number between 0 to 99. However, the game is different from the other lottery games as there the winners are decided by conducting draws.

The ticket holders also need to know the rules of the game which include the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000 and a fixed range has been set for the height and distance of the target i.e. between 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127 respectively.