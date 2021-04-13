Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be out Today; Check Rules and Prizes

Archery-based Shillong Teer Lottery is a daily lottery and is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association throughout the week except on Sunday. Ticket holders of the Tuesday, April 13 Shillong Teer Lottery can check the results of the same on the official website of the lottery department at www.meghalayateer.com. The results of the betting game will be released in two different rounds as the game is conducted in two phases. The outcome of the first round will be released at 4:15 pm and the second round at 5:15 pm.

Also, Shillong Teer Lottery is different from other lottery draws held in the country as here the winners are decided based on correct guesses made by them rather than by conducting aclucky draws.

Around 12 archery clubs participate in the lottery game which is held at Polo Ground in Shillong. To win the game the participants or the ticket holders have to guess the correct number of arrows that are being shot in two rounds. Players can participate in both rounds of the lottery. The players of the betting game need to bet on a number between 0 and 99 by guessing the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly to win the game.

50 archers shoot 30 arrows each in the first round while 20 arrows each in the second round. Also, the target is shot from a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters and within 5 minutes in a single round.

The winners of the first round will get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet and the second-round winners will be awarded Rs 60 for every correct Re 1 bet. Also, those who win both the first and second round will receive Rs 4,000 for every right Re 1 bet.

The results of the game can be checked by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Access the homepage of the State Lottery Department by clicking at www.meghalayateer.com.

Step 2: Next, you will have to click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result.

Step 3: As will click on the link, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Those who are interested in playing the Shillong Teer lottery can buy the tickets of the same from any authorised lottery shops between 10 am to 3.30 pm. The price of a single ticket ranges from Re 1 to Rs 100.

