Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Out Today; Know How to Play & Other Details

On Saturday, February 20, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association which organises the Shillong Teer lottery will release the result of the lottery in two parts. The outcome of the first round will be declared at 3:30 pm while that of round two will be announced after a gap of one hour at 4:30 pm. To know if they have won any prize or not, ticket holders of the Shillong Teer Lottery can go to the official website by clicking on the link- www.meghalayateer.com/. The Shillong Teer Lottery is different from the other lotteries played in the country as in other lottery games winners are decided by conducting draws.

The game is organised at the Polo Ground in Shillong and here the arrows are being shot. Also, 12 archery clubs are associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Tickets of the Shillong Teer Lottery are sold between 10 am and 3:20 pm and can be bought by those who are interested in the game from any lottery shop of the state. Also, the price of the tickets are not fixed and the people who want to purchase the same will have to pay an amount anywhere from the range of Re 1 to Rs 100 for a single ticket.

People who win the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery are allowed to take home a sum of Rs 80 for every correct bet whereas winners of the second round are awarded Rs 60 for each right Re 1 bet.

The lottery department also gives a sum of Rs 4,000 per correct Re 1 bet to people who win both the rounds of the Shillong Teer Lottery and it is known by the term Fourcast.

People with the Shillong Teer Lottery ticket need to make a correct guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target and then bid on a number between 0 to 99 to win the game. The lottery department has also set few rules for the game including a fixed range of height and distance of the target that is 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127 respectively. Also, the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000.