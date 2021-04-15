Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Released Today, April 15, 2021; Check Time and Other Details

Unlike state lotteries of other states, Meghalaya organises a lottery game based on the traditional sport of archery. The Shillong Teer lottery betting game is played from Monday to Saturday in the state capital. The match will be played in two rounds on April 15. If you happen to have bought the lottery tickets for today’s match then here is how you can check the results.

Log on to the official website of Shillong Teer at www.meghalayateer.com for results.

The first round of Shillong Teer will be held at 3.45 pm and the result will be announced at 4:15. This will be followed by the second round of Shillong Teer at 4:45 pm and results for the same at 5:15 pm. The Shillong Teer lottery-betting game is based on the traditional sport played by the tribes of the region including the Khasi tribe. It is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Participants who buy the ticket, are supposed to bet on a number between 0 to 99. The winner of this betting lottery game is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly in the archery match.

There is a team of 50 archers who shoot 30 arrows at the target in the first round of Shillong Teer, while in the second round around 20 arrows are shot at the target. Those players who are able to guess the correct teer dream number in the first round, win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet placed on the target number, while those who guess the correct number in the second round take home Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

Tickets for Shillong Teer game are available throughout six days of the week from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 3.30 pm from more than 5,150 ticket booking counters across the 11 districts of Meghalaya.

