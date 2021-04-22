Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Released Today, April 22, 2021; Check Time and Other Details

The results of the Shillong Teer matches played on Thursday will be announced later in the afternoon today. Organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, this betting lottery game is based on the traditional sport of archery, which is practiced by the tribes of the region. The association comprises 12 archery clubs from Meghalaya who take part in the teer game. If you happen to have bought the tickets for the Shillong teer match that will be played on April 22, then here is how you check the results. Participants can see the teer hit number results by logging into the official website of Shillong Teer,www.meghalayateer.com

The first round of Shillong Teer will be held at 3.45 pm and the result for the same will be announced at 4:15 pm. This will be followed by the second round of Shillong Teer played at 4:45 pm and results for the same will be announced at 5:15 pm.

Participants who buy the ticket are asked to bet on a number between 0 and99. The winner of this betting lottery game is decided on the basis of who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly in the archery match that takes place in two rounds.

In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target, while in the second round there are 20 arrows each shot at the target. Those participants who guess the correct teer dream number in the first round win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet placed on the target number, while those who guess the correct number in the second round get to win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

Shillong Teer tickets are available throughout six days of the week from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 3.30 pm from more than 5,150 ticket booking counters across the 11 districts of Meghalaya.

