Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Released Today, April 28; Check Time and Other Details Here

Archery-based lottery betting game played in the capital city of Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer will be announcing its results for April 28 later in the afternoon on Wednesday. Played in two rounds, the results of the today’s Shillong Teer match will be announced on the official website,www.meghalayateer.com.

Played at Shillong’s Polo Ground, the first round of this betting-lottery game will be played at 3.45 pm. This will be followed by the second round that will be played at 4.45 pm. The result of the first round will be declared at 4:15 pm while the second round results will be out by 5:15 pm.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the Shillong Teer Lottery game is based on the traditional game of archery played among the regional tribes of the northeastern state. In the first round, a total of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target, while in the second round, 20 arrows each by 50 archers are shot at the target.

Those who buy the tickets for Shillong Teer are supposed to bet on a number between 0 and 99. The winning player of the betting lottery game is the one who could correctly predict the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly in the archery match.

If you happen to predict the correct teer dream number in the first round, you get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet placed on the target number, while those players who guess the correct number in the second round get to take Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

Interested participants of the game can try their luck and can buy tickets for Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The tickets for the Shillong Teer game are available from more than 5,150 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of Meghalaya.

