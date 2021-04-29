Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Released Today, April 29, 2021; Check Time and Other Details

The Shillong Teer Lottery game result for April 29 will be announced at 4.15 pm today on the official website meghalayateer.com. The lottery game is played in Meghalaya and is different from any other lottery game conducted around the country that are based on lucky draws. The winners of Shillong Teer are decided on the basis of the archery game conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The archery game takes place in two rounds where archers from 12 archery clubs participate.

The Shillong Teer lottery game is conducted on weekdays from Monday to Saturday. The first round takes place at 3:45pm and the second round is scheduled at 4:45 pm. Know about how the Shillong Teer lottery game is played.

The Shillong Teer lottery game is conducted at Polo Ground in Shillong where participants guess the correct number of arrows that are being shot by the archers in two rounds. There are 50 archers who shot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round while 20 arrows each are targeted in the second round at a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes.

The ticket holders then bet on a number between 0 and99 to guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that shot the target correctly. The participant who guesses the last two digits correctly is declared as the winner of the game. Winner of Round 1 gets Rs 80 per correct guess, while Round 2 winner can get Rs 60 per right bet.

How to get a Shillong Teer lottery ticket

The interested people who want to play the Shillong Teer lottery game can buy tickets from any of the Authorized vendors on weekdays between 10 am to 3.30 pm. Each ticket costs between Rs 1 to Rs 100, depending upon the number of bets you are placing.

