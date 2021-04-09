Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Released Today, April 9; Check Time and Other Details

The traditional sport of archery has come a long way in Meghalaya. From the local tribes who practiced the sport to now when the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer lottery betting game from Monday to Saturday.

The Shillong Teer match that will be held in two rounds on April 9, 2021. The first round will start at 3.30pm at the Polo grounds of Shillong followed by the second round at 4.30pm. The results for Friday’s game will be announced later in the evening.

The first round results will be out at 4.15pm while the second round result will be revealed at 5.15pm. Ticket holders of Shillong Teer can check the teer hit number results by logging into the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Meghalaya’s betting lottery game was legalized in 1982 after the state government passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. Interested participants can try their luck and buy tickets for Shillong Teer throughout six days of the week from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3:30 pm from more than 5,150 ticket booking counters across the 11 districts of Meghalaya.

How to play:Once you buy the ticket, you are also supposed to bet on a number between 0 to 99. The winner of the Shillong Teer game is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly in the archery match.

A team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target in the first round, while in the second round around 20 arrows are shot at the target. Ticket-holders who are able to guess the correct teer dream number in the first round, win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet placed on the target number, while those who guess the correct number in the second round win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

