Shillong Teer Lottery Results Released Today; Check Rules, Prizes and Other Details Here

On Friday, February 26, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association declared the results of the Shillong Teer lottery in two parts. The results for round one and round two of the Shillong Teer Lottery will be released at 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm, respectively. Polo Ground in Shillong is the venue where the lottery is being organised and there are 12 archery clubs linked with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. People who have bought the ticket for the Shillong Teer Lottery can go to the official website of the lottery department by clicking on the link- www.meghalayateer.com/ and see if they have won any prize or not.

Unlike the other lottery games organised in the country, where the winners are decided by conducting lucky draws, the winners of the Shillong Teer Lottery will have to make correct guesses to win the game. Those who have not purchased the ticket yet and are interested in the game can buy the tickets between 10 am and 3:20 pm from any lottery shop in the state. Those who are willing to buy the lottery tickets need to note that the price of the same is not fixed.

Those who will win the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery will be allowed to take home a sum of Rs 80 for every correct bet, while the second round winners are provided Rs 60 for each right Re 1 bet. Also, there are some instances when a person wins both the first and the second round, such a situation is known as Fourcast and the lottery department gives a sum of Rs 4,000 per correct Re 1 bet to them as a reward.

To win the game, a correct guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target has to be made by the Shillong Teer Lottery ticket holders after which they will also have to bid on a number between 0 and 99. The height and distance of the target have also been fixed by the lottery department between 61 cm and 102 cm, and between 66 cm and 127cm, respectively and the total number of arrows that are required to be shot should mandatorily fall between 700 and 2000 in a round.