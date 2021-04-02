Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Released Today; Check Time and Other Details

Archery-based Shillong Teer Lottery is a betting game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. Around 12 archery clubs take part in the archery-based teer game. Shillong Teer is unlike other lottery games played in the country as it does not use lucky draws to decide the winners. To participate and play the Shillong betting game, people can buy the ticket from any lottery shop in the state from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Also, one needs to know that the price of the ticket is not fixed.

Those who have bought the tickets for the April 2 Shillong Teer match, can check the results for the same by logging into the official website at http://www.meghalayateer.com/. Players can note that the game is played in two rounds. Results for the first round will be declared at 4 pm followed by the second round outcomes at 5 pm.

Players of the Shillong Lottery Teer will have to bet on a number between 0 and 99. A total of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target in the first round while the same number of archers shoot 20 arrows each in the second round. The person who wins the game is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

The first-round winners get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet and the second round winners receive Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket. Also, if a player wins both the rounds of the Shillong Teer Lottery then he/she is awarded Rs 4,000 on every Rs 1 bet.

Shillong Teer is a legal betting game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act and was legalised in the year 1982.