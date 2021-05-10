Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Released Today, May 10, 2021; Check Time and Other Details

For the Shillong Teer match that will be held on May 10, the results will be announced later in the afternoon. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, there are 12 archery clubs that participate in the archery game. If you have placed your bets on today’s Shillong Teer game, then you can see the teer hit number results by logging into the official website, www.meghalayateer.com.

Monday’s match of Shillong teer betting lottery game will begin at 3.45pm at the state capital’s Polo ground. The following round of Shillong Teer archery game will start at 4.45pm.

Meghalaya’s betting lottery game was legalized after the state government passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act in 1982. If the world of taking a chance and winning some money excites you, then you can try your luck and buy tickets for Shillong Teer throughout six days of the week from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3:30 pm from around 5,150 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of Meghalaya.

In this archery-based betting lottery game that is played in two rounds, a player will have to bet on a number between 0 and99. The winning participant of the archery-based betting lottery game is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly. Winning Teer numbers of the first round of archery match will be declared at 4:15pm, while the second round results will be announced by 5:15 pm. Players should check the official website to see if their bets were correct or not.

In the maiden round 50 archers shoot 30 arrows eachat the target while in the second round 20 arrows each are shot at the target. If you guess the correct teer dream number in the first round, you will win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet placed on the target number, and if you guess the winning number in the second round, you win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

