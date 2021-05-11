Shillong Teer Lottery Results For Tuesday, May 11; Check Time and Other Details

The result for Tuesday’s archery game played at Shillong’s Polo Ground for the betting lottery game, Shillong Teer will be announced on their official website: https://www.meghalayateer.com/. Both the first round and second round results are updated on the official website as soon as the match gets over.

Unlike other lottery games, the winner of the Shillong Teer is based on the archery games played in two rounds. The archery match starts at 3.45 pm everyday and its results for the first round are out by 4:15pm.

In the first round a group of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target. While the second round is played at 4:45 pm and results for the same are announced at 5:15 pm. In the second round the team of archers shoot 20 arrows and are shot at the target.

Archery is quite prominent in the northeastern state and it has also inspired the Shillong Teer lottery game. In this game the participants have to predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that would hit the target. As the players buy the ticket they have to guess a number from 0 to 99.

The results of this game are based on the number of arrows hitting the targets. Participants who guess the correct number are declared the winner of the Shillong Teer lottery game. This legal archery-based game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association that includes twelve archery clubs.

The distance between the target and the shooter is not less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters. A participant wins Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer on a number in the first round and Rs 60 for every Rs 1 spent on the second round.

