Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Released Today, May 20, 2021; Check Time and Other Details

Shillong Teer results for the match held on Thursday will be announced later in the afternoon. Interested viewers and those who have participated in today’s game, will be able to see the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

If the world of betting and lottery winning excites you, then the tickets for this game can be bought from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The tickets are available from nearly 5,150 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of the state.

Played at Shillong’s Polo Ground for six days of the week, the maiden round of the betting-lottery game will be played at 3.45 pm, followed by the second round that will be held at 4.45pm. The first round results will be out at 4:15pm while the second round results will be revealed by 5:15 pm today on the website.

The Shillong Teer betting-lottery game was legalised in 1982 by the state government after it passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. With 12 archery teams, this game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

In the first round of this game, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target, while in the second round 20 arrows are shot at the target. According to the rules of the archery game, the distance between the target and the archer should not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters.

Those participants whose teer dream number predictions are correct win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket bought. In the following round, participants can win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket for their correct prediction of how many arrows hit the target. Ticket-holders are supposed to bet on a number between 0 to 99 at the time of buying the tickets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here