Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Released Today, May 8, 2021; Check Time and Other Details

Residents of Shillong who are interested in witnessing a competitive archery game and earn some money by placing bets on it can participate in the Shillong Teer betting lottery game. The Saturday’s match of Shillong teer will start at 3.45pm at the city’s Polo ground. If you happen to have placed your bets for today’s match, the result can be viewed at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

The result for the first round of Shillong Teer Lottery will be updated on the website by 4.15pm. The second round of Shillong Teer will be played at 4.45pm and its results will be updated at 5.15 pm today. In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target, this is followed by the second round where archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target.

According to the rules of the archery game followed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the distance between the target and the shooter should not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters.

As you buy the Shillong Teer ticket,you are supposed to bet on a number between 0 and99 that represents the digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly in the archery match.

If you happen to be lucky with your predictions, you stand a chance of winning Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer on a number in the first round, and Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket in the following round. Interested people who wish to test their instincts can play the game by buying the tickets for Shillong Teer. Tickets are available from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 3:30 pm from more than 5,150 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of Meghalaya.

