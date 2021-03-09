Shillong Teer Lottery Results to Released; Know Details Here

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association which is the organiser of the Shillong Teer Lottery will release the results of the same on Tuesday, March 9, in two parts that is at 3:30 pm for the first round and at 4:30 pm for the second round. Ticket holders of the lottery can check the results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at www.meghalayateer.com post the declaration of the outcomes. The lottery game is being organised at Polo Ground in Shillong and 12 archery clubs participate in it.

Tickets for the Shillong Teer Lottery can be purchased from any lottery shop present in the state however the price of the ticket is not fixed. Therefore, one can be asked to pay in between Re 1 and Rs 100 for a single ticket. Also, the winners of the Shillong Teer Lottery are decided based on the correct guesses made by a person regarding the number of arrows shot. While in other lottery games held in the country lucky draws are held to determine the winners.

If you are the owner of a Shillong Teer Lottery, then you will have to guess the number of arrows that are shot in two rounds for winning the game. A maximum of 30 arrows in round one and 20 arrows in round two is being shot by 50 archers. According to the rules, the number of arrows shot should mandatorily be between 700 and 2000 in a round.

For winning the first round a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet is awarded while Rs 60 per Re 1 guess is given to second round winners. Sometimes a person can even win both the round then the lottery department rewards him/her with a sum of Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet. Also, this type of situation is known as Fourcast.

One can follow these steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website www.meghalayateer.com.

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink of the result with the date March 9 mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page with the results displayed on it will open.