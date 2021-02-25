Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today at 3:30 PM: Know How Winners are Declared

On Thursday, February 25, the results of the Shillong Teer lottery will be released by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in two parts. The results will be released at 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm for round one and round two of the lottery game respectively. The lottery is being organised at the Polo Ground in Shillong and there are 12 archery clubs associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Those who have purchased the ticket of the Shillong Teer Lottery can check if they have won any prize or not by visiting the official website of the lottery department by clicking on the link- www.meghalayateer.com/.

Also, unlike the other lottery games where the winners are decided on the basis of lucky draws the Shillong Teer Lottery winners have to make correct guesses to win the game. Between 10 am and 3:20 pm, tickets of the Shillong Teer Lottery are sold and can be bought by those who are interested in the game from any lottery shop of the state. However, it needs to be noted that the price of the tickets are not fixed and the people purchasing the same can be asked to pay an amount anywhere from Re 1 to Rs 100 for a single ticket.

Winners of the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery can take home a sum of Rs 80 for every correct bet whereas Rs 60 for each right Re 1 bet is given to the second round winners. There are some instances when a person wins both the first and the second round, in such a situation the lottery department gives a sum of Rs 4,000 per correct Re 1 bet to them and the condition is known by the term Fourcast.

A correct guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target has to be made by the Shillong Teer Lottery ticket holders and then bid on a number between 0 to 99 to win the game. Other rules of the game include a fixed range of height and distance of the target that is 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127 respectively and the total number of arrows shot should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000 in a round.