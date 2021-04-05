Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today, Click Here For More Details

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery game will be announced today (April 5) for the first and second rounds around 4 pm and 5 pm respectively on the official site that is https://www.meghalayateer.com/. To participate, people need to buy the ticket for the same from any lottery shop in the state from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Also, as the price of the ticket is not fixed one can be asked to pay anywhere between Re 1 and Rs 100 for a single ticket.

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya. The game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is a group of 12 archery clubs. Shillong Teer is played in two rounds every day.

In round one, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each while 20 arrows each are shot by them in the second round. As per rules, the time to complete one round of shooting should not exceed 2 minutes. Shillong Teer is unlike other lottery games played in the country as it is a betting game and does not use lucky draws to decide the winners.

The winner of the Shillong Teer is decided based on the number of arrows shot as the players are required to guess the number of arrows shot in both rounds. Polo Ground in Shillong is the place where the archery session is played.

Rules of the game:Participants of this betting game are required to guess the last two digits of the complete number of arrows that hit the target. The bet is put down on numbers going from 0 to 99.

The size of the target should be between 61 cm to 102 cm in height while the distance of the target from the shooters will not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters.

A player can win Rs 80 for every right Re 1 bet in the first round and Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent in the second round. Also if any participant can predict the number of both the rounds then it is called ‘fourcast’ and the winner then receives Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 bet.

The Teer betting game was legalised in 1982 and is currently controlled under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982.