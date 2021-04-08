Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today: Know the Prizes, Other Details Here

Ticket holders of the Thursday, April 8 Shillong Teer match can check their results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at http://www.meghalayateer.com/. As the game is being played in two rounds, the result of each round will be announced separately. At 4:15 pm the outcome of the first round will be declared which will be followed by second round results at 5:15 pm.

Unlike other lottery games played in the country, Shillong Teer Lottery is a betting game based on archery. The game is organised daily by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. To participate in this betting game, an individual will have to buy a ticket by paying anywhere from Re 1 to Rs 100 and place a bet. Also, the tickets can be purchased from any lottery shop present in the state between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

Rules of the game:1. Around 12 archery clubs participate in this archery based game.

2. Participants of the Shillong Teer will need to bet on a number between 0 and 99.

3. 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target in the first round while 20 arrows each are being shot by the same number of archers in the second round.

4. To win the game the player will have to correctly guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target.

Shillong Teer Prizes:The winners of the first-round receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while the second round winners get Rs 60 for every correct Re 1 bet. There are situations when a player can win both the rounds of the Shillong Teer Lottery then he/she receives Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 bet and it is known as fourcast.

