Shillong Teer Lottery Results: Winning Numbers for Round 1 and 2 Announced at meghalayateer.com

In its own unique style, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer Lottery. Unlike other lotteries that take place throughout India, the Shillong Teer lottery decides the winners on the basis of archery. The Shillong Teer lottery Results for Monday has been declared. All those who have participated in the Shillong Teer lottery for November 30 can check the results on the official website at meghalayateer.com.

Around 12 archery clubs are part of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The results of the Shillong Teer Lottery are declared in two rounds – the result of first round was announced at 3:45 pm, while the second round result at 4:45 pm. The tickets of Shillong Teer lottery are sold between 10:00 am to 3:30 pm.

How does Shillong Teer Lottery works?

Each participant has to bet and guess the number of arrows that will be shot in a day. In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows, while 20 arrows are shot in the round two. Any participant who can correctly guess the last two digits of the number of arrows hit correctly is declared the winner. The total number of arrows shot in a single round can range anywhere between seven hundred to two thousand. The height of the target should range between 61 cm and 102 cm, while the circumstance has to be somewhere between 66 cm and 127 cm.

The prize scheme of the Shillong Teer Lottery is unique and easy. On every Re 1 bet that the participant puts on a number in the round 1, he or she wins Rs 80. However, in the second round, the participant wins Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet.

If a person predicts numbers correctly for both round 1 and round 2, he or she becomes eligible to win Rs 4,000 for each Re 1 bet.

The Shillong Teer lottery takes place 6 days a week, while Sundays are closed.