Shillong Teer Match 4, 2021 Result to be Out Today, Here's How to Check

Lottery system in Meghalaya is quite different from other states in the country. The state has combined the local Khasi tribe’s traditional archery game with the lottery and created the Shillong Teer lottery system. And if you are a regular participant of this exciting game, then here is how you can find out the results for Thursday’s Shillong Teer game.

There are two rounds played in the Shillong Teer or the Jowai Teer Meghalaya. Result of the first round of Shillong Teer is announced at 3.30, pm while the second round of Shillong Teer result is announced at 4.30 pm. Both the first round and second round are updated on the website: https://www.meghalayateer.com/

Participants of Shillong Teer have to select the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target and those who are able to get the number rightare announced as the winner of the betting lottery game.

The first round of Shillong Teer features 50 archers who shoot 30 arrows. While in the second round, 20 arrows are shot at the target. The result of Shillong Teer is based on the number of arrows hitting the targets. According to the rules of the game, the size of the target should be between 61 cm and102 cm in height and between 66 cm and127 cm in circumference. The distance of the target from the shooters is not less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters.

The game is a legal archery-based lottery system played in Meghalaya and is regulated by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The archery session of Shillong Teer begins at Polo Ground in the capital city of Meghalaya at 3:30 pm.

In the first round, a participant can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet on a number and Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent in the second round. If a ticket holder is able to predict the number of both the first and second round correctly, it is called the forecast and the winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket.