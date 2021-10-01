Shillong Teer Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for October 1, Here's How to Check

Turning the traditional sport of archery into an exciting legalised betting lottery game, citizens of Meghalaya participate in the game known as the Shillong Teer. A group of 12 archery clubs, part of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, play the game at the Polo Ground in Shillong, deciding the fate of several participants who have placed their bets on the number of arrows hitting the target. Results of the Shillong Teer game played on October 1, Friday will be available on the official website atwww.meghalayateer.com

The Shillong Teer game which takes place from Monday to Saturday is played in two rounds and hence its results are also declared in two parts. The results of the first round of archery match, which begins at 3.45 pm, will be announced by 4.15pm. The team of 50 archers from the archery clubs shoot 30 arrows each, aimed at the target. Meanwhile, the second round of the archery match, which will start at 4.45pm on Friday, will have the results announced at 5:15 pm on the official website. In the final round, archers shoot 20 arrows each aimed at the target.

Participants who have placed their bets on Friday’s archery match have a chance of winning Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket in the first round, if their prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target is the same as the Teer Dream number. Meanwhile,in the second round, the winning amount decreases by Rs 20 and winning participants take home Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket purchased.

At the time of purchasing the ticket for the betting-lottery game, participants are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99, which represents the number of arrows that hit the target during the Shillong Teer match. The tickets for Shillong Teer can be purchased from state-authorised ticket booking counters available across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket counters remain functional for customers from 10am to 3:30pm, from Monday to Saturday.

