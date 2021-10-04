Shillong Teer Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for October 4, Here's How to Check

Though a number of states organise lottery-based betting games, Meghalaya is the only one to turn their traditional sport of archery into something exciting. A state-based association known as Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises this legal game and sends in its archers too. A group of 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of the association participate in the game, which is popular by the name Shillong Teer. Residents of the state place bets on the probable outcome of the games, which are held at the Polo Ground. The archers who play the game of archery decide the fate of the participants of Shillong Teer, by hitting a number of arrows at the target.

If anyone wishes to participate in the Shillong Teer game, they have to purchase the ticket for the betting lottery game from the state-authorised counters. At the time of buying, participants are asked to choose a number between 0 and 99, which represents the number of arrows the participant believes will hit the target during Shillong Teer. As two rounds of Shillong Teer are held, tickets for both rounds have to be bought separately. These booking counters are available across the eleven districts of Meghalaya and are functional for customers from 10am to 3:30pm, throughout the week, except Sunday.

The Shillong Teer game also takes place only from Monday to Saturday. The first round begins at 3:45 pm followed by the second round, which begins at 4:45 pm. Results are also announced in a gap of 1 hour. The timings to announce the result is 4.15 pm and 5:15 pm, respectively on the official website of Shillong Teer.

Participants who have placed their bets on October 4’s archery matches have a chance of taking home Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket they bet on in the first round, and Rs. 60 for every Re 1 bet placed in the second round. But the prizes are awarded only when the prediction of the participants is the same as the Teer Dream number.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.