Shillong Teer Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for September 27, Here's How to Check

Every day, except Sundays, Meghalaya hosts two rounds of Shillong Teer. The archery-based betting game gives people a chance to place bets and win money. Shillong Teer is legalised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo Ground in the state capital. In the archery matches, 50 archers from the association aim at the target with the given number of arrows in a stipulated time period. On the other hand, the ticket holders of Shillong Teer participate in the game by predicting the possible result of the match.

If you have not bought the ticket/tickets for September 27Shillong Teer game and are willing to participate,head to the Shillong Teer ticket booking shops. These ticket selling counters are present across the state and are 5,500 in number. At these counters, tickets are sold from Re 1 to Rs100. Open from Monday to Saturday, people can visit these shops between 9:00 am and 3:30 pm. However, for people who want to participate in the second round, the ticket counters are open upto 4:30 pm.

The difference between the first and second rounds is the number of arrows allotted to each archer. In the first round, archers are given 30 arrows each and it begins at 3:45 pm,while in the second round, which begins at 4:45 pm, archers are given 20 arrows each.

If you are putting your luck to test on September 27 Shillong Teer, visit the official website of the Meghalaya Teer, www.meghalayateer.com to view the results at 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm for the first and second round, respectively.

Winners of Shillong Teer’s first-round are given Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket they bet on. For the correct guesses in the second round, winners take home Rs60 for every Re 1 ticket they place their bets on. However, if the ticket holder’s prediction matches the Teer Dream numbers of both the rounds, they win Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket.

