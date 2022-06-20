Shillong Teer Result 2022: Check Results for June 20 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG TEER RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, June 20. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 23, and the second round it is 84.

Shillong Teer is a weekly betting game that is played from Monday to Saturday. The Khasi Hills Archery Association in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong hosts the game in order to encourage individuals to take interest in traditional sports by providing them with a way to earn money quickly. It is held in the Polo Ground, where 50 professional archers from the top 12 shooting clubs compete.

Shillong Teer is played in two rounds where the archers are provided with 30 arrows and 20 arrows in the first and second round respectively, with the goal of striking every arrow on the target. While the participants’ motive is to guess the exact number of arrows that hit the target. By doing so, they can win amazing prize money.

Shillong Teer tickets will be available from 10 AM to 3:30 PM at any state-authorized lottery ticket seller. Grab your tickets before they sell out if you want to start the week on an exciting note.

Shillong Teer ticket provides you with a wide range of options as the tickets range from Re 1 to Rs 100. If a Re.1 ticket holder correctly predicts the outcome of the first round, they can earn up to Rs.80. If they do it again in the second round, they might win up to Rs.60. They can earn Rs 4000 by correctly anticipating the number of arrows that hit in both rounds.

The results for the first round that takes place at 3:45 PM will be declared at 4:15 PM. The second round will take place at 4:45 PM, for which the results will be announced at 5:15 PM. The participants must keep an eye on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department for the results or click on http://www.meghalayateer.com/.

