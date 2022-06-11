Shillong Teer Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for June 11 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG TEER RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Saturday, June 11. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 60, and the second round it is 25.

Later, the Shillong Teer will be played at the polo ground of the capital city of Meghalaya. 50 archers from the 12 best shooting clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Association will showcase their best performance on the ground today. The ticket bearers of today’s match will be able to check the results at http://www.meghalayateer.com/.

The Shillong Teer matches are played all weekdays except for Sunday. Placing bets in this game provides the locals an opportunity to make easy money. In order to earn lottery money, people need to purchase tickets ranging from Re 1 to Rs 100.

The betting game of archery is played in two rounds. In the first round, archers are given 30 arrows to shoot at the target within two minutes. While in the second round, 20 arrows are given and all archers have to shoot them within the same time limit.

The time for round one to begin is 3:45 PM, and its results are declared at 4:15 PM. The next round starts at 4:45 PM and its results are declared at 5:15 PM. Ticket holders guess the exact number of arrows that will hit the target in each round.

With a correct prediction in round one, a Re.1 ticket can get you Rs 80. A correct guess in the second round can make you win up to Rs.60. Lastly, an accurate prediction in both rounds can get you Rs 4000.

The state-authorized ticket selling shops remain open from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. So, if you intend to take part in Saturday’s game then rush to a nearby shop to purchase a ticket for yourself.

