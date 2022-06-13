Shillong Teer Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for June 13 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG TEER RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, June 13. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 66, and the second round it is 51.

Shillong Teer matches are played all weekdays besides Sunday and attract a large number of people to become a part. The purpose of this game is to keep the traditional sport alive in the hearts of Meghalayan youth.

There are two rounds in a match. First-round begins at 3:45 pm in which 50 archers from the 12 best shooting clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Association shoot 30 arrows in 2 minutes. The second round begins at 4:45 pm and the archers shoot 20 arrows this time. Every archer is required to aim from a minimum distance of 15:21 metres.

Since there are two stages in this game, the results of each round are announced separately. Results of the initial round are declared by 4:15 pm while the results of next round are released at 5:15 pm.

How do people earn profits from Shillong Teer?

The more correct guesses made by a person make him or her earn significant money from the game. If you correctly predict the number of arrows that archers would hit on target in the first round, you can earn Rs 80 with every Re 1 ticket. Whereas correct prediction in the second round can make you win up to Rs.60. A correct guess in both rounds can get you Rs 4000.

Ticket holders would be able to check the winning number of both rounds on the official website, http://www.meghalayateer.com/.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.