Shillong Teer Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for June 14 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG TEER RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Tuesday, June 14. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 34, and the second round it is 67.

The legal archery betting game, Shillong Teer is organised on all weekdays to maintain the thrill of the traditional sport of archery. The game is conducted at the polo ground of the capital city of Meghalaya. In every match, 50 archers from the 12 best shooting clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association get down on the field to showcase their talent. Ticket holders of today’s match will be able to check the results on the official website, http://www.meghalayateer.com/.

The matches are played in two rounds. The first round starts at 3:45 pm in which archers are given 30 arrows, while in the next round which starts at 4:45 pm, the archers are given 20 arrows. The time limit to shoot all the arrows in both rounds is just 2 minutes.

Ticket holders of Shillong Teer win profits by guessing the exact number of arrows that will hit the target. If you want to earn money from Shillong Teer then all you got to do is buy a ticket from any state-authorised ticket selling shop and make an accurate prediction. These shops remain open between 10 am and 3:30 pm. You can purchase tickets as per your liking since they range from Re 1 to Rs 100.

With the correct guess in round one, you can earn Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. Whereas Rs 60 can be obtained by doing the same in the next round. In case your luck works 100 percent today and you make a correct guess in both the rounds, you will get Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket. As the game is played in two stages, its result is announced one by one. The first round result comes out at 4:15 pm and the second round result is released at 5:15 pm.

