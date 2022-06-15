Shillong Teer Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for June 15 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG TEER RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, June 15. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 53, and the second round it is 04.

The betting game of archery, Shillong Teer is played all weekdays except for Sunday. The third match of this week will take place at the polo ground in the capital city of Meghalaya. Soon the field will be filled with people who have placed their bets and archers of the 12 best shooting clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Ticket holders of the game will be able to check the results of today’s match on the official website, http://www.meghalayateer.com/.

There are two rounds in the game. The first begins with 50 archers shooting 30 arrows in 2 minutes while in the next round, archers are given 20 arrows to shoot in the same amount of time. Round 1 commences at 3:45 pm and its results come out at 4:15 pm. Round 2 begins at 4:45 pm and its results are declared at 5:15 pm.

Wondering how much money you can get from Shillong Teer? When a person visits a state-authorised ticket-selling shop to get game tickets, he/she is asked to make a guess on the number of arrows that the archers can hit on the target. With every correct prediction, they earn significant profits in return for a Re 1 ticket.

An accurate guess in the first round can get you to win Rs 80 with a Re 1 ticket. Similarly, a correct guess in round 2 can get you Rs 60. If you are lucky enough to guess the exact number of arrows that would hit the target in both rounds, you will win Rs 4000 against Re 1 ticket. If you want to be a part of Wednesday’s match but still haven’t purchased the tickets then you should reach a shop nearby before 3:30 pm since it’s the closing time.

