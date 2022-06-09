Shillong Teer Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for June 9 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG TEER RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Thursday, June 9. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 30, and the second round it is 81.

The Shillong Teer betting game is always highly anticipated among the residents of Meghalaya. Played from Monday to Saturday, the game attracts huge participation. Ticket holders of the June 9 match will be able to check the results at the official website, www.meghalayateer.com.

The game of archery is played when 50 archers from the 12 best clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association go down at the Polo Ground of Shillong. Their performance is one of the biggest factors that decide the profits earned by ticket holders.

The first round of the archery game is conducted at 3:45 pm and the results are announced at 4:15 pm. While the second round starts at 4:45 pm and its results are declared at 5:15 pm.

In round 1, archers shoot 30 arrows at the target, and in round 2, they shoot only 20 arrows. The time limit to shoot all the arrows is just 2 minutes. Ticket holders of Shillong Teer guess the number of arrows that the archers can hit on the target in each round. With every correct prediction, they get to earn significant profits.

A single ticket to the game costs Re 1. In round one, if the participant makes an accurate prediction then he/she wins Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. Moreover, the attainable prize money for the second round is Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. Guessing the correct numbers in both rounds can get a participant to win Rs 4000 for a ticket.

The sale of tickets for the Shillong Teer game begins at 10 am at state-authorized lottery shops across Meghalaya. The time for these shops to get closed is 3:30 pm. So hurry if you want to be a part of today’s match.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.