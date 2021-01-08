Shillong Teer Result for January 8 to Release on Its Official Website at meghalayateer.com

Shillong Teer result for January 8, 2021 for the first and second round of archery-based lottery will be released at 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm on the official website meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer Lottery is conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association where 50 archers shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round, every day. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is a group of 12 archery clubs from a particular locality of Assam.

Those who have bought the ticket for Shillong Teer Lottery can check whether the number matches with the target hit by the archers. People with Shillong Teer tickets have to bet on a number between 0 to 99 to guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly. The one who guess the last two digit of the arrows that hit the target, becomes the winner. The arch shooters try to hitthe target at a distance between 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes in one round.

The tickets for Shillong Teer betting are sold from 10 am to 3.30 pm every day. There are a large number of authorized counters set up to sell the tickets for teer betting across the state. According to reports, there are more than 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket booking counters set up in 11 districts of Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer lottery has been organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from more than 12 years and Khanapara Teer and Juwai Teer are the famous teer games which are being played every day,except on Sundays.

The Teer betting was legalised in 1982 and now it’s being controlled under Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982 in the state.

Shillong Teer Lottery Previous Result

On January 7, the lucky number for Shillong Teer lottery first round was 34 and for the second round, it was 61. On January 6, it was 23 for the first round, while the second round winning number was 87.