Shillong Teer Result for March 20, 2021 to be Announced on meghalayateer.com

The results for the Shillong Teer or Jowai Teer Meghalaya for the archery game on Saturday will be released on March 20, 2021. If you happen to have bought the tickets for the archery match that will be held at Shillong’s Polo Ground at 3.30pm, then theparticipants should visit the official website to check the results by clicking on the link —www.meghalayateer.com/.

The Meghalaya Teerwebsite will display the results of both the first and second rounds of the Shillong Teer lottery betting game. Winning tickets of the first round of Shillong Teer will be announced at 3.30 pm, while those of the second round of Shillong Teer will be announced at 4.30 pm on March 20, 2021.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the Shillong Teer is based on the traditional game of archery that is popular among the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya. To participate in this game, one has to select the last two digits of the total number of the arrows that hit the target. Whoever guesses the correct number is declared the winner of the Shillong Teer. Starting with the first round of the game, there are 50 archers shooting 30 arrows each aiming the target. While in the second round, a total of 20 arrows each are shot at the target. The Shillong Teer result is announced based on the number of arrows hitting the targets. A total of 12 archery clubs are associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association who participate in the archery.

The price of the Shillong Teer Lottery tickets start from Re 1 and go up to Rs 100. As one buys the ticket, they also have to select numbers from 0 to 99 for both the first and second rounds of Shillong Teer. Rs 80 is awarded for every correct bet by the lottery department for Round 1, while for the second round winners, Rs 60 for each correct Re 1 bet is awarded.

