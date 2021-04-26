Shillong Teer Results for April 26, 2021 Game; Know The Prizes, Other Details Here

On Monday, the Shillong Teer archery match will be played at the Polo Ground of Meghalaya's capital city. The archery-based betting-lottery game, played from Monday to Saturday, is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. On April 26, the first round of the Shillong Teer archery game will start at 3.45 pm, which will be followed by the second round that will be played at 4.45pm. The result of the first round will be declared at 4:15pm, while the second round results will be out by 5:15 pm. The results of first round and second round are updated on the official website as soon as the results are revealed on the ground and can be checked at https://www.meghalayateer.com/

To participate in the game of Shillong Teer, a player has to first buy the tickets that are available from more than 5,150 ticket booking counters across the 11 districts of Meghalaya. As the participant buys the ticket they will also have to bet on a number between 0 and99. The winning player of the betting lottery game is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

In the first round of the Shillong Teer lottery game, there are a total of 50 archers who shoot 30 arrows each at the target. While in the second round, 20 arrows each are shot by the archers. Those ticket-holders who correctly guess the winning teer dream number in the first round, get to take Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet placed on the target number, while those who select the correct number in the second round win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

Legalized in 1982 after the state government of Meghalaya passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act in 1982, the Shillong Teer betting lottery game remains one of the most prominent activities in the region.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here