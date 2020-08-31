Shillong Teer Results for August 31: Result for first-round Number Announced at meghalayateer.com

The archery-based lottery game in Meghalaya, popularly organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, is to reveal the results for Monday, August 31. The Shillong Teer Results for August 31, are drawn in the daytime. It is one of the 12 archery clubs which together are a part of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Every day, the result to draw the first-round number is announced at 3:45 pm, while the second-round number of the day comes out at 4:45 pm. All the lottery winners can later check their result on the official website at meghalayateer.com.

The archery to decide the winners of both the rounds take place at 4 Furlong, Polo Shillong. The association has already withdrawn the result for the first round for August 31, while the results of the second round are expected to be announced soon.

Winners of the Shillong Teer 31.08.2020: First-Round and Second-Round numbers

First Round Number: 76

Second Round Number: xx

The teer or archery-based lottery game is played only in Meghalaya. The north-eastern Indian state has a number of teer betting centres that are still in work.

For the teer lottery system, the tickets are sold between 10 am to 3:30 pm every day, while the arc, while the archery session commences at 3:30 pm sharp.

To place the bet, each participant has to guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows that are shot in a single day. If the guessed number is matched to the correct digits, a participant is declared as the winner.

For the first-round number, a group of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows, whereas, 20 arrows are shot in the second round. The lottery takes place six days in a week, from Monday to Saturday.