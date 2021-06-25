Shillong Teer Results for June 25 Game at www.meghalayateer.com

Meghalaya happens to be the only state in the country where one can place bets on an archery game and expect to win money through the legalised game of Shillong Teer. Archers from 12 archery clubs of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association gather at the city’s Polo Ground for the Shillong Teer match from Monday to Saturday. The result for Friday’s archery match can be checked at the official website of the Shillong Teer game at www.meghalayateer.com.

The team of archers play the game in two rounds giving Shillong Teer players a chance to place their bets twice. The results of the two rounds will be eventually announced at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm, respectively, on the official website.The beginning round of the archery match which starts at 3.45 pm witnesses 50 archers shooting 30 arrows each at the target. The second round of the Shillong Teer match begins at 4.45 pm where the team of archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target.

To place bets on the Shillong Teer archery game, one has to purchase the tickets from state-authorised ticket booking centres or shops available across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. The ticket counters remain open for interested particpants of the game from 10 am to 3:30 pm, from Monday to Saturday.

At the time of buying the tickets for Shillong Teer, the participant will be asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers are representative of the number of arrows that the participant believes will hit the target during the match. A participant is awarded Rs 80 for every Rs1 ticket bought if their prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target is the same as the Teer Dream number. Meanwhile, for correct predictions made in the second round, the ticket-holders are awarded Rs60 for every Rs1 ticket bought.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here