Shillong Teer Results for March 19 to be Released Today; Check Here for Details

People who have purchased the Shillong Teer Lottery tickets by paying an amount ranging from Re 1 to Rs 100 can visit the official website of the lottery department at https://meghalayateer.com/ on Friday, March 19 to check the results. Those who could not buy the Shillong Teer Lottery tickets can purchase it from any lottery shop present in the state from morning 10 am to 3:30 pm. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer Lottery daily at Polo Ground in Shillong and around 12 archery clubs participate in it.

Ticket holders of Meghalaya’s betting lottery game need to know that the resultswill be declared in two parts, at 3:30 pm and at4:30 pm for round 1 and round 2, respectively.

The Shillong Teer lottery game has been inspired by archery as it is one of the most prominent sports among the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya. Talking about the rules of the game, there is a group of 50 archers who are required to shoot the arrows in both round 1 and round 2 of the game. 30 arrows are being shot by each archer in the first round, while the number decreases to 20 each in round two.

The shooters have to hit the target which is placed at a distance ranging between 15.21 metres and 30.48 metres. The height and distance of the target are also fixed by the lottery department between 61 cm and102 cm, and from 66 cm to127 cm, respectively.

To win the Shillong Teer game, the participants are required to guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows that will hit the target. The technique of playing the Shillong Teer Lottery also makes it unique and different from other lottery games played in the country, which uselucky draws to decide the winners.

The winners are rewarded Rs 80 for every correct Re 1 bet in the first round, while they are given Rs 60 in Round 2 for every Re 1 right guess. The lottery department also offers Rs 4,000 per Re 1 bet as a winning amount to the person who wins both the rounds (1 and 2). Such situations are known by the term Fourcast.

To check the results and see if the ticket holder is among the winners or not, he/she will have to visit the official website at www.meghalayateer.com after the declaration of the outcome.