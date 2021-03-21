Shillong Teer Results for March 21 to be Released at meghalayateer.com; Check Details Here

People who have purchased the tickets for the March 21, Sunday Shillong Teer Lottery can visit the official website of the lottery department at https://meghalayateer.com/ to check the results. Organised daily by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at Polo Ground in Shillong, tickets for the Shillong Teer Lottery can be bought from any lottery shop in the state between 10 am to 3:30 pm. However, the cost of the ticket is not fixed therefore, one can be asked to pay an amount anywhere ranging from Re 1 to Rs 100.

The results of the lottery will be released in two parts by the lottery department. For the first round, the results will be announced at 3:30 pm while for the second round the outcome will be out at 4:30.

Shillong Teer Lottery is very different from other lottery games played in the country that use lucky draws to decide the winners. In Shillong Teer, winners are based on correct guesses made by them.

Inspired by archery, the Shillong Teer Lottery participants are required to guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows that will hit the target correctly to win the game. 50 archers are shoot the arrows in both the rounds of the game. The number of arrows shot by them in the first round is 30 each while it is reduced to 20 each in round two.

According to the rules of the lottery department, the height and distance of the target from the shooters are also fixed which is between 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127 cm respectively.

In round 1, for every correct Re 1 bet the winners are rewarded Rs 80 while in round 2 they are given Rs 60 for every Re 1. Rs 4,000 per Re 1 bet is also awarded by the lottery department to the person who wins both the round 1 and 2. Fourcast is the term used for referring to such situations.

How to check the results

Steps 1: Visit the official website at www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: Select the hyperlink with the date March 21 available on the homepage.

Step 3: The result will get displayed on the screen.