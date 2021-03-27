Shillong Teer Results for March 27 Game to be Announced Today; Check Details Here

The Shillong Teer lottery betting game will announce the results for the March 27, games later in the afternoon on Saturday. If you happen to be one of the participants who have placed their bets on the winning numbers, then this is how you can check today’s results. Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Jowai Teer or the Shillong Teer to check the results by clicking on this link —www.meghalayateer.com/.

The archery match on which the bets are placed will be held at Shillong’s Polo Ground at 3.30pm on Saturday, and the results of the first round will be uploaded on the website. The website will show the results of both the first and second rounds of the Shillong Teer as soon as the match gets over. The winning numbers from the first round of Shillong Teer will be announced at 3.30 pm while those of the second round will be announced at 4.30 pm.

Shillong Teer is based on the traditional game of archery played by the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya and it is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. To participate in this legal archery-based game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, one has to choose the last two digits of the total number of the arrows that hit the target. Those players who guess the correct number are the winners of the Shillong Teer. A total of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target in the first round of Shillong Teer, while in the second round, a total of 20 arrows are aimed. The result is based on the number of arrows hitting the targets.

Shillong Teer tickets are priced from Re 1 to Rs 100. As the participant buys the ticket they also have to select numbers from 0 to 99 for both the first and second rounds of Shillong Teer. Rs 80 is awarded for every correct guess in the first round, while for the second round, winners win Rs 60 for each correct Re 1 bet.

