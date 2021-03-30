Shillong Teer Results for March 30 to be Announced Today

The results for the March 30 Shillong Teer betting lottery game will be announced on Tuesday after the archery match that takes place at Shillong’s Polo Ground at 3.30 pm. If you happen to be one of the ticket holders who has placed their bets on the winning numbers, then this is how you can check today’s results. Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Jowai Teer or the Shillong Teer to check the results by clicking on this link —www.meghalayateer.com.

The official website will display the results of both the first and second rounds of the Shillong Teer as soon as the match gets over. The winning numbers from the first round of Shillong Teer match will be announced at 3.30 pm while those of the second round will be announced at 4.30 pm.

The betting lottery game of Shillong Teer is based on the traditional game of archery played by the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya and it is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. If you wish to participate in this legal archery-based betting game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, you would have to choose the last two digits of the total number of the arrows that hit the target. Those ticket holders who guess the correct number are the winners of the Shillong Teer. There are a total of 50 archers who shoot 30 arrows at the target in the first round of Shillong Teer, while in the second round, a total of 20 arrows are aimed.

The tickets for the game are priced from Re 1 to Rs 100. Those who buy the ticket also have to select numbers from 0 to 99 for both the first and second rounds of Shillong Teer. Rs 80 is awarded for every correct guess in the first round, while winners win Rs 60 for each correct Re 1 bet in the second round.