Shillong Teer Results to be Announced at meghalayateer.com; Here is How You Can Win

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association which organises the Shilong Teer Lottery daily will declare the results of the same on Wednesday, March 17, in two parts. Ticket holders of Meghalaya's betting lottery game can visit the state lottery department at https://meghalayateer.com/ to check the results and see if they are amongst the lucky winners. Results of the Shillong Teer Lottery for March 17 will be declared at 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm for Round 1 and Round 2 respectively.

Shillong Teer has been inspired by one of the most prominent games among the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya that is archery. Therefore, the game includes certain attributes of archery as in Shillong Teer the participant needs to select or guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows that will hit the target.

Players who will guess the correct number are the winners of the lottery game. The game is organised at Polo Ground in Shillong and starts at 3:30 pm with twelve archery clubs participating in it.

There is a group of 50 archers who are required to shoot 30 arrows each in the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery game, while the number of archers will be shot 20 arrows each at the target in the second round. The results of the lottery game are based on the number of arrows hitting the targets.

The lottery department has also fixed the distance of the target from the shooters, that is it should not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters.

A participant can win Rs 80 on the correct number in the first round for every Re 1 ticket bought while Rs 60 for every Re 1 correct guess is given to the second round winners.

Follow these simple steps to check the result:

Step 1: Go to www.meghalayateer.com to know the results after its announcement.

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink of the result available with the date March 17 on the homepage.

Step 3: Results will be displayed after the click on the new page.