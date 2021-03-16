Shillong Teer Results to be Announced Soon at meghalayateer.com; Know How to Check

The Shillong Teer lottery result for Tuesday will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in two parts. If you happen to have the tickets to Meghalaya’s betting lottery game, then you have come to the right place to know how to check today's results. The results of the Shillong Teer match for March 16 will be announced at 3.30 pm for the first round and at 4.30 pm for the second. Both the first round and second round results are updated on the website at https://meghalayateer.com/.

The game of archery is quite prominent among the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya and it has also inspired the Shillong Teer lottery game. In this game, the participant has to select or rather guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Those participants who guess the correct number are the winners of Shillong Teer Lottery. The legal archery-based game, organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, begins at 3:30 pm at Polo Ground in Shillong. In this game, there are about twelve archery clubs that take part.

In the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery game, a group of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each, while in the second round, a total of 20 arrows each are shot at the target. The Shillong Teer Lottery results are based on the number of arrows hitting the targets. The distance of the target from the shooters should not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters. For every Re 1 ticket bought forShillong Teer Lottery, a participant can win Rs 80 on correct number in the first round and Rs 60 for every Re 1 correct guess in the second round. Shillong Teer is a legal game played in Meghalaya that is governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.