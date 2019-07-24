Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Shillong's Punjabi Lane Dwellers Get More Time to Prove Legality of Stay

The civic body has issued fresh notices after none of the residents of Punjabi Lane, which falls under Them Iew Mawlong area, responded to the previous notice served on them in June.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 11:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shillong's Punjabi Lane Dwellers Get More Time to Prove Legality of Stay
File photo of Shillong's Punjabi Lane when Tensions simmered last year.
Loading...

Shillong: The Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) has extended the deadline till August 30 for dwellers of Punjabi Lane to furnish documents proving the legality of their stay, officials said on Wednesday.

The civic body has issued fresh notices after none of the residents of Punjabi Lane, which falls under Them Iew Mawlong area, responded to the previous notice served on them in June, a senior SMB official said.

"The notices were served to the residents and it is in their interests that the board has asked the settlers to submit legal documents claiming to be residents of the area," a senior SMB official told PTI.

Punjabi Lane, inhabited by ethnic Punjabis mostly engaged in sanitary works, was the epicentre of month-long ethnic clashes last year. An incident of assault in the area in May last year sparked ethnic clashes following which curfew was clamped down in the area for over a month.

The Land Transfer Act of the state prohibits non-indigenous people from claiming ownership over any land except in areas known as 'European Wards'. Them Iew Mawlong area is not a European Ward.

Following the clashes, the SMB formulated an inventorisation exercise to determine the legal residents of Punjabi Lane.

In a report to the High Level Committee formed by the state government over the issue, the civic body had identified 184 government employees and their families settled legally in Punjabi Lane.

This includes families of 128 SMB staffers and 56 employees of various other government departments. There have been demands from various quarters for relocation of Punjabis from the area.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram