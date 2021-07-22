Nearly 70 Videos, Some Over 30 Mins Long, Were Made By Small Production Firms on Raj Kundra's Orders: Sources

Mumbai crime branch is examining 70 videos allegedly produced on orders of actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who was recently arrested in an alleged porn films racket.

Sources told News18 that 70 porn videos were produced by different small-time production houses. All these production houses are under scanner now of the property cell, a source added.

Besides these, 90 videos made specifically for Kundra-owned ‘Hotshots’ app are being examined by the investigating team. Some are over 20 to 30 minutes long in duration, the source said.

Kundra (45), husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on Monday night in a case, which it said, related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. He is in police custody till July 23.

On Monday, the police had described Kundra as the “key conspirator" of the case, which was registered on February 4 at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai. In all, 11 persons have been arrested so far in the case, the police have said.

Kundra has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Amid the controversy, the lawyer of Shilpa Shetty’s husband has defended the content produced by the businessman, saying that it is what web shows are working on these days - vulgar content. He added that the clips cannot be classified as porn.

No scene shows that two persons indulged in an act of intercourse, hence, it cannot be called porn, the lawyer was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Kundra has sought anticipatory bail in the case, while the police clarified that they couldn’t find any involvement of his actor wife, Shilpa Shetty, in the case.

