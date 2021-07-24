Shilpa Shetty, Director of Raj Kundra Firm for 'Some Time', Says She Wasn't Aware of Porn Films Biz

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has not pleaded guilty in a case related to alleged production of pornographic films by husband Raj Kundra, top sources told CNN-News18. The source further said that Shetty, who is gearing up for the release of her comeback film ‘Hungama 2’, defended herself and said that she had no role to play in it.

The actor was not aware of distribution of pornographic films through apps, sources added. On Friday, the police recorded Shetty’s statement in the case at her residence. They also seized a laptop from the house. As per police, Shetty was a director of Kundra’s firm for some time.

The Bollywood actor, who has maintained a distance from media and public glare since her husband was arrested, broke her silence on social media on Thursday. Writing about surviving challenges, she shared a picture from a book’s page that highlighted James Thurber’s quote which read, “Do not look back in anger, or forward in fear, but around in awareness."

Officers claimed that Kundra had plans to sell 119 adult films to a person for a sum of USD 1.2 million. Separately, an investigation officer said that the police also wanted to probe alleged transfer of funds from a South Africa-based sports betting firm into Kundra’s bank account. Kundra was arrested on July 19 by the police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Amid the controversy, Shetty’s sister Shamita wished her luck for her film ‘Hungama 2‘, which is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. “All the best my darling Munki for the release of your film Hungama after 14 years. I know you’ve put in a lot of effort into this one… the entire team has! love you and with you ALWAYS. You’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs in life and one thing I know for sure… You’ve emerged stronger… this too shall pass, my darling. All the best to the entire team," she wrote on Instagram.

