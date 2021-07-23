Shilpa Shetty Will Not be Served Summons in Raj Kundra Case: Report

The Mumbai Police on Friday dismissed speculations and said it will not be serving any summon to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty in in connection with the pornography production racket in which her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested.

“Shilpa Shetty is one of the directors of Viaan Industries while the police investigation is probing into Kenrin only," a police official was quoted as saying by Etimes.

Kundra, who was arrested on Monday for production of pornographic films, allegedly sold his app ‘Hotshots’ to the UK-based company Kenrin Pvt Ltd owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi but controlled activities from Mumbai.

The police are also examining Shilpa Shetty’s role in the racket. Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe were remanded in custody till July 23.

Kundra was involved in the streaming of porn videos through the ‘Hotshots’ app, police said. ‘Hotshots’ has now been removed from mobile platforms. Kundra supplied the content and controlled the UK firm from his Viaan Industries office. Kundra said that he sold ‘Hotshots’ for $25,000 in 2019.

Raj Kundra and his associate, Ryan Tharp, will be produced at the Killa Court at 12 pm on Friday.

