Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Arrested by Mumbai Police for 'Making Porn Films'

Raj Kundra, the businessman husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday night for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications.

Mumbai Police said the case in this regard was filed in February this year and Kundra was the “key conspirator" in the matter. Police also added that they have sufficient evidence against Kundra.

“There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress," according to a statement by Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

This is, however, not the first time that Kundra ran into a controversy. In March last year, both Shetty and Kundra were named in an alleged scam concerning the Satyug Gold Pvt. Ltd, a gold trading company of which they are ex-directors.

In 2019, the ED had summoned Kundra in connection with its money laundering probe against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others. The central probe agency was looking at Kundra’s purported dealings with Ranjeet Bindra and a firm called Bastian Hospitality in connection with the case.

Kundra and Shetty had tied the knot on November 22, 2009 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their first child, Viaan Raj Kundra, three years later in 2012. They welcomed their second baby, Samisha, through surrogacy.

