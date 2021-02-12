Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra In Trouble As His ‘Sold Car’ Booked In Hit And Run Case

A car belonging to businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, has booked in a hit and run case in Bengaluru recently. A case of reckless driving and a hit and run case has been registered with the Cubban Park traffic police station after a speeding high-end Audi sports car rammed into an auto-rickshaw, a car and a few motorbikes before fleeing the scene.

The police managed to trace through the nearby CCTV footages and found out that the registration number of the Audi R8 car belongs to none other than the business tycoon Kundra. However, he has sold it to a second-hand car dealer in Bengaluru four months ago. But the documents of the vehicle have not been transferred to the car dealer yet, says the traffic police.

The car is registered in the name of Ripu Kundra, Raj Kundra’s another name. Reportedly Kundra sold the car to Bengaluru car dealer through a used-car dealer in Mumbai.

Since it is still in the name of Raj Kundra, police likely to serve him the notice for questioning as to why he has not transferred the papers, sources from the traffic department said.

As per the investigation, one Mohammed Saddam was on the wheels during the accident. However, he is still on the run. Saddam had rammed into an auto-rickshaw which turned turtle before hitting another car and a few motorbikes. Saddam soon abandoned the car and fled the scene.

The Cubban Park traffic police have launched a man hunt on Saddam and hoping to zero in him soon.